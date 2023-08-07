10th annual VIVA McAllen Fundraiser set for Saturday

Runners and cyclists will soon line up at the McAllen Convention Center to take part in one of the biggest fundraisers for the McAllen Crime Stoppers.

Viva McAllen will feature a 5k, 10k, kids run and cycling events for the community.

During the event, 1,000 kids will go home with backpacks and school supplies donated by HEB.

McAllen Crime Stoppers member Pablo Treviño said mixing the fundraiser and the giveaway sends an important message to the kids in the community.

“It shows the citizen at an early age the importance to participate and help and give back to the community,” Treviño said.

The adult run and cycling events are $30 to sign up, while the kids fun race has a signup fee of $10.

The events start at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the McAllen Convention Center. The McAllen Crime Stoppers will distribute the school supplies starting at 8:30 a.m. until supplies last.