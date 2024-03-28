11 dogs at risk of euthanasia at RGV Humane Society in Mission

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is asking for the community's help at their Mission location.

At least 11 dogs are in need to be fostered or adopted to avoid euthanasia. Those dogs have been at the shelter for more than 200 days.

The Mission shelter has 151 dogs on site, but they only have 59 kennels. Adoption fees are currently $20 and fostering a pet is free.

All dogs that get adopted are vaccinated or already spayed and neutered.

The shelter is located at 227 Abelino Farias Street and is open seven days a week between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information, call the shelter at (956) 591-0058 or (956) 674-4890.

You can also visit their website and to become an emergency foster parent, click here.