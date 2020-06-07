11-year-old released from hospital after suffering burns in Edinburg trailer home fire
Related Story
A young girl who was seriously burned in a house fire last week is now out of the hospital.
The 11-year-old was found outside her home in Edinburg when firefighters arrived last Friday. She was airlifted to a San Antonio burn unit with third degree burns.
Fire investigators say the fire started in the back bedroom of the trailer home.
The cause is still under investigation.
News
A young girl who was seriously burned in a house fire last week is now out of the hospital. ... More >>