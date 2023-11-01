13 Killed in Crash

UPDATE (3/30): The people who were killed in a head-on collision north of the Valley have been identified, including the driver of the second vehicle involved.

DPS said the driver of the second vehicle crossed into the lane of the bus before the collision. Troopers said the 13 people killed ranged from 61 to 87 years old.

The group aboard the bus was from First Baptist Church in New Braunfels returning from a three-day retreat Wednesday, when their bus collided with a pickup truck near Uvalde County.

The bus driver, 67-year-old Murray William Barrett of New Braunfels, was among those killed.

The truck driver, 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young of Leakey, Texas, and bus passenger 64-year-old Rose Mary Harris of New Braunfels were the only ones that survived.

Both remain in the hospital.

NTSB and DPS are investigating the accident.

-----

NEAR SAN ANTONIO - DPS is at the scene where multiple people were killed in a head-on collision in Uvalde County.

DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez confirmed to CHANNEL 5 NEWS 12 people died in the crash.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 83 North.

A white Dodge pickup truck, traveling northbound, swerved into the southbound lane and crashed onto a bus head-on.

Fourteen people were aboard the bus. According to the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, people aboard the bus were elderly citizens returning from a church retreat.

One more person remains hospitalized. Her condition is unknown.

The driver of the truck was sent to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.