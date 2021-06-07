14-year-old boy dies after being electrocuted near Mission

A teenage boy unplugging an extension cord that was fully submerged in water died Friday morning outside the city of Mission.

According to Hidalgo County Fire Marshall Homero Garza, the extension cord was connected from a house to a trailer home on the 3700 block of North Palm Leaf Circle in La Homa. The 14-year-old boy was walking through a puddle of water when he was electrocuted and died at around 11:20 a.m.

The street was flooded, according to Garza. Hidalgo County Precinct 3 crews were already at the scene clearing water from the area when the accident happened.

“So please be vigilant on where your electrical cords are at,” Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal said. “Obviously we all know that water and electricity are mortal enemies and we don't want another tragedy to happen like this one."

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

"It just pains me to see the level of misery that these people are having to live with because of the drainage problems we have in the county," Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said.

An autopsy has been ordered, according to Deputy Paola Serrato with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

This story has been updated with new information.