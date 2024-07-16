14-Year-Old Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Cameron Co.

WESLACO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred near the Port of Harlingen.

It happened at F.M. 106 and Cemetery Road at about 7:00 p.m Monday.

Troopers say the driver of a tractor-trailer failed to yield the right of way and crashed into a Ford pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital, and the passenger, a 14-year-old boy, died at the scene.

DPS is further investigating the crash.