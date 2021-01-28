140,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the RGV and more are expected

Texas is in its sixth week of vaccine rollouts and 141,000 first doses have already been delivered in the Rio Grande Valley, according to Dr. Emilie Prot, the Regional Medical Director for the Rio Grande Valley.

"In some communities, we're around one to two percent," Prot said. "In some counties, we're closer to maybe five to seven percent. So we're still at the very beginning."

According to census information, the Rio Grande Valley has a population of about 1.3 million. The 141,000 vaccines would be enough for 10 percent of that population.

Prot said the true number of people living here is much higher, so it will likely take longer to get everyone the vaccine and to reach the point where the virus runs out of people to infect — called herd immunity.

"Herd immunity, you need 80 percent of the population," Prot said. "Of course with this rollout, it's being pretty slow. It's going to be very difficult to reach that by March, for example."

Watch the video for the full story.