15 Pharr Police Officers training to become mental health officers

Using role-play scenarios and workshops, 15 Pharr Police Officers are training to become 'mental health officers’.

Assistant Police Chief Joel Robles said when called to a scene, a mental health officer will help de-escalate the situation and follow up with the people they've assisted who suffer from a mental illness.

Pharr Police Officer Jacklyn Rodriguez is training to become a mental health officer.

"We need to put ourselves in their shoes," Rodriguez said. "The way you talk to them— ultimately, we are there to help them out."

