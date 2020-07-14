17-Year-Old Reported Missing in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY – The Rio Grande City Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Police said 17-year-old Chayse Olivarez was believed to be last seen at the Basilio Villarreal Municipal Park on Saturday, July 29.

On Wednesday, Rio Grande City Police Lt. Santiago Alaniz told CHANNEL 5 NEWS Olivarez never made it to the destination.

The teenager was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black shoes.

Police said they currently have no leads on the case.

The family of the teen is offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Rio Grande City police at (956) 487-8892.