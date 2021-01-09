1st Community Resource Center Opens in Mercedes
MERCEDES – A disaster assistance center is now open thanks to a joint effort between the Red Cross and local community centers.
The centers will allow flood victims to receive help with casework, support services and supplies.
The Mercedes Christian Church on South Texas Ave will be open until 8 p.m.
