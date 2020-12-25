x

2 Facing Drug Charges in Alamo Investigation

ALAMO – Two men were charged after a raid in Alamo on Thursday.

A 54-year-old and a 34-year-old are facing possession of marijuana charges.

The men are accused of using a house off Crockett Street as a stash house.

Each suspect is being held on a $20,000 bond.

