2 Facing Drug Charges in Alamo Investigation
ALAMO – Two men were charged after a raid in Alamo on Thursday.
A 54-year-old and a 34-year-old are facing possession of marijuana charges.
The men are accused of using a house off Crockett Street as a stash house.
Each suspect is being held on a $20,000 bond.
Watch the video above for more information.
