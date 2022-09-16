2 Former San Juan Officers Back in Court Following Mistrial
SAN JUAN – Two former San Juan police officers were back in court Thursday.
The trial for Richard Castillo and Salvador Hernandez’s involvement in an alleged drug conspiracy continues.
Castillo and Hernandez were originally charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics and lying to federal agents.
This trial will determine the outcome of a mistrial that took place in December.
Watch the video above for more information.
