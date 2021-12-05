2 Juveniles Escape from Immigrant Shelter in Brownsville

UPDATE 2/19: A missing teen from an immigrant minor holding facility in Brownsville has returned.

After searching for approximately six hours, police were notified that the missing teen from the Casa Padre Southwest Key returned safely on his own on Monday night.

Brownsville Police Department detective, Melissa Gonzales, says the teen was initially entered into a national database as a welfare concern runaway.

------

BROWNSVILLE – The search is on for a teen who escaped from an immigrant children’s shelter.

Brownsville police say two juveniles managed to escape from the Casa Padre Southwest Key facility located off of Padre Island Highway and Ruben M. Torres Boulevard.

One of the teenagers was found and is in custody of Brownsville police.

The search continues for the other teen.

This is the third incident for this facility since it opened in 2018.

KRGV’s Rudy Mireles has the details.

Watch the video above for more information.