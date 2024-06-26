2 Men Receive Life Sentences for 2011 Ambush on ICE Agents

WASHINGTON, DC – Two men will spend life in prison for the 2011 murder of ICE Agent Jaime Zapata of Brownsville.

Both were sentenced Monday.

Zapata and ICE Special Agent Victor Avila were ambushed by Zetas gang members along a highway near San Luis Potosi, Mexico in Feb. 2011.

Zapata was killed and Avila wounded.

Jose Emanuel Garcia Sota and Jesus Ivan Quesada-Pina were found guilty over the summer.