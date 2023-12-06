2 Men Wanted on Warrants Arrested at Falfurria Checkpoint

NEAR FALFURRIAS – U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two men sought on warrants when trying to cross the Falfurrias checkpoint.

A background check alerted agents.

One of the men is a registered sex offender. The other was wanted for homicide out of Aurora, Illinois.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a statement Wednesday saying the sex offender was arrested attempting to smuggle someone past the checkpoint. The man has a history of arrests in Harlingen and St. Paul, Minnesota.

The suspect was sent to the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding drug-related warrant.

The second man had an active warrant for homicide-negligent manslaughter by Aurora, Illinois police. The suspect, a Mexican national, was found hiding in an air dam of a tractor trailer.

He is currently being held at the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office pending extradition to Illinios.

Border Patrol agents ask the public to report any suspicious activity by calling 1-800-863-9382.