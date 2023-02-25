$2 million in federal funding going towards McAllen Boys and Girls Club

Two million dollars in federal funding is coming to the McAllen Boys and Girls Club.

The announcement was made by Valley congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

Some of the money will be used to build a new community center that will be open to children and adults.

"We are gonna fix our boys and girls club, Gonzalez said. “Make sure that low income areas in our community will have life skills to stay healthy and active."

Channel 5 News is working to find out when the construction of the project will begin.