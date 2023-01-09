2 People in Critical Condition after SPI Auto-Ped Crash

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – The South Padre Island Police Department have two women in custody believed to be involved in an early morning hit-and-run that left several people injured.

SPI Police Chief Randy Smith said with about 15,000 cars coming on and off the island, it was a tip from a concerned citizen that helped them find the vehicle involved.

In a statement, town spokeswoman Nikki Soto confirmed the vehicle police were looking for never left the island.

The tip led them to the black Honda CR-V they were looking for. The suspected driver is a 20-year-old woman from Sugarland, Texas.

Smith said she allegedly fled the scene, after striking a group of about five people. They were walking along the 4200 block of Gulf Boulevard shortly before 1:00 a.m.

Two people are in critical condition, one suffered serious injuries and the others had minor injuries.

It was all captured on surveillance video from cameras on surrounding beach homes and hotels. It’s already helping detectives put together the evidence needed for the case.

“The vehicle traveling we do know was speeding and they were in the bike lane,” Smith said.

A group of spring breakers from Houston said getting around the island on foot is the best option.

“That’s probably the best form of transportation for the island because there’s so much traffic,” Broderick Jones said.

“We got to make sure that we know we’re walking on the sides, because these cars they’re not really paying too much attention,” John Littles said.

They said they’ll keep a close eye on traffic around them.

The two women arrested have yet to be officially charged for the hit-and-run.

Smith said at this point they are confident that they have the vehicle they were looking for and the right driver, but the investigation is ongoing.

The suspects are expected to go before a judge as early as Saturday.

Smith said technology is helping the department with cases like the hit-and-run.

Thousands of visitors drive to South Padre Island each March for spring break.

Smith said their license plates are captured by a license plate reader as they go on and off the island. He said the camera is located at the base of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway and has been in use for about two years.

Anyone with information about the accident can call (956) 761-5454.