2 planes crash into each other at Mid Valley Airport on Tuesday

Two planes in Weslaco collided into each other and crash landed at the Mid Valley Airport in Weslaco on Tuesday.

According to a tweet by the Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera, "At 5:54 p.m. today Weslaco Police Department and Weslaco Fire Department responded to a mid air collision at the Mid Valley Airport,' Rivera said in the tweet. " Two male pilots were transport to local hospitals."

Rivera said both pilots were conscious.

