2 Plead Guilty in Grenade Launcher Smuggling Case
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – Two Brownsville men admit to smuggling a grenade launcher into Mexico.
Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Jose Martin Carmona-Gonzalez pleaded guilty in the case.
Gutierrez was arrested in late May for attempting to cross a launcher barrel hidden inside his vehicle south of the border.
Officials say that barrel was mailed to Carmona a few days prior.
Gutierrez’s next hearing is set for November.
Carmona will face a judge in October.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
BROWNSVILLE – Two Brownsville men admit to smuggling a grenade launcher into Mexico. Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Jose Martin Carmona-Gonzalez... More >>
News Video
-
Non-profit organization creating recreation center in Monte Alto
-
Survey reveals Weslaco firefighters have concerns over poor training, lack of staff
-
Bodies of U.S. citizens killed in Matamoros returned to the states
-
U.S. Coast Guard officer convicted of operating illegal firearms business
-
TABC cracking down on underage drinking during Spring Break