2 Plead Guilty in Grenade Launcher Smuggling Case

BROWNSVILLE – Two Brownsville men admit to smuggling a grenade launcher into Mexico.

Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Jose Martin Carmona-Gonzalez pleaded guilty in the case.

Gutierrez was arrested in late May for attempting to cross a launcher barrel hidden inside his vehicle south of the border.

Officials say that barrel was mailed to Carmona a few days prior.

Gutierrez’s next hearing is set for November.

Carmona will face a judge in October.

