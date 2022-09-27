2 Raids Lead to Alleged Smuggler’s Arrest

EDINBURG – U.S. Border Patrol says two raids in Edinburg led to the arrest of an alleged smuggler.

On Wednesday, authorities found three people in the U.S. illegally being smuggled by a car.

A tip from that scene led them to a house on the 5200 block of South Citation Avenue. That’s when Border Patrol agents found over 40 people inside with no food or water.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke to a deputy chief patrol agent about the investigations.

