2 Struck, Killed by SUV in Brownsville Identified

BROWNSVILLE – A teen driver will not face any charges after hitting and killing two women in Brownsville.

The crash happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. at the intersection of FM 802 and Old Port Isabel Road.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS learned the driver of a Chevy Suburban struck the two women.

Both victims, identified as 59-year-old Ana Maria Santos Hernandez and 63-year-old Felipa Santos Hernandez, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the sisters were crossing the road in an undesignated crosswalk when they were hit.

Police say the teen driver rendered aid and is cooperating with their investigation.

They say there is no evidence of alcohol, illegal substance use or speeding in the case. He did have a driver's license.

Authorities are asking pedestrians to use marked crosswalks when crossing any street.

