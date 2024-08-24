2 Valley Firefighters Hospitalized for Heat Exhaustion
PENITAS – Two Penitas firefighters were admitted to the hospital Tuesday afternoon for heat exhaustion.
City Manager Omar Romero says the firefighters were working traffic control when they fell ill.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, pale and clammy skin, nausea and weak pulse.
Seek medical attention if feeling these symptoms and apply wet cloths to the body.
Watch the video above for more information.
