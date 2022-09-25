2 Valley Men Convicted for Role in Drug Trafficking Ring
WESLACO – Two Rio Grande Valley men are headed to federal prison after being convicted for their role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Jose Angel Marichalar, 36, of Mission, and Jesus Gonzalez, 46, of Hidalgo, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than a ton of marijuana.
According to court documents, the two admitted to being part of a drug trafficking organization that would hire out-of-state truck drivers. They would then order the drivers to haul loads of produce with marijuana inside false compartments.
Marichalar and Gonzalez were sentenced to 13 and 9 years in prison, respectively.
