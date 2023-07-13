x

$20 Million Given to Mexico to Help with Immigration Crisis

WESLACO – About $20 million will be used to help Mexico deport people who entered the country in hopes of reaching the U.S.

The Department of State says it’s being done to deter people who use Mexico to cross into the U.S. illegally.  

The money is appropriated under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.

With the funds, commercial flights, charter flights and bus travel will be paid for.

Watch the video above for more information.

