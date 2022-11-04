20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville

A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March.

Federal authorities say Savannah Valdez attempted to enter the U.S. when law enforcement noticed a wooden box with holes inside Valdez's vehicle. Valdez said the box contained beer she had purchased in Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.

When authorities opened the box, they found a live spider monkey and referred Valdez to secondary inspection. Authorities say Valdez refused to comply and sped off, running a traffic light and nearly colliding with officers and other vehicles.

Later that day, agents found online postings advertising the sale of a spider monkey in the Katy and Houston area. Valdez's phone number was listed in the advertisements, according to the news release.

On March 28, Valdez turned herself in.

The monkey was recovered and placed with an animal shelter in the Central Florida area.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 25. At that time, Valdez faces up to 20 years in prison.

Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection and the Fish and Wildlife Service conducted the investigation with assistance from Kingsville police.

“Smuggling in endangered species for commercial gain is a tragic crime against nature’s precious resources," said Craig Larrabee, Acting Special Agent in Charge, HSI San Antonio. "HSI takes every opportunity to join our federal, private sector and international partners to share our knowledge, experience and investigative techniques designed to protect and preserve threatened and endangered species."