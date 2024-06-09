20-year-old man accused of killing Weslaco doctor pleads not guilty to murder
One of three men accused of killing a Weslaco doctor pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated robbery on Monday.
Luis Antonio Valenzuela, 20, of Weslaco pleaded not guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Monday morning.
Valenzuela and two other men are accused of killing Dr. John Dominguez, 59, of Weslaco during an attempted robbery.
A follow-up hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.
