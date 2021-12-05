2013 state law protects SpaceX from being liable for damages caused by launches

As SpaceX ramps up operations at their Boca Chica launch site, the space exploration company is set to make history next year with the launch their starship vehicle into a suborbital flight.

Previous launches and recoveries have led to some damage to nearby homes and property, and a state law has people concerned any attempts to seek compensation will be blocked.

The starship vehicle is Super Heavy rocket booster with 29 raptor engines, which will be 1,1000% more powerful than previous launches.

For years, the facility has operated and launched from Boca Chica under environmental and safety assessments for the company's much smaller Falcon 9 vehicles, something Jim Chapman and the board at SaveRGV are trying to change.

The group has a new concern that popped up behind the scenes in 2013 when then-Gov. Rick Perry signed a state law that says space companies testing, launching, or recovering rockets can’t be held legally liable for damages caused to surrounding areas or properties.

Local Rep. Eddie Lucio III was a co-sponsor of the legislation.

A spokesperson for Lucio said they are working on a response. Channel 5 News also reached out to SpaceX who did not respond to a request for comment.

