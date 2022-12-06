2019 crime report in McAllen reveal lowest numbers in last 35 years

MCALLEN – More crime numbers were released by one of the Rio Grande Valley’s largest cities.

McAllen police dropped the 2019 crime numbers Friday. Authorities say crime is down from the year before.

There was a spike in violent crimes, such as murder and aggravated assault. The biggest declines were in car thefts, theft and burglaries.

“We recorded our tenth consecutive annual decrease for the city of McAllen. Ten years in a row we have recorded crime volume and crime rate decreases,” said Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the numbers are the lowest data for the city in the last 35 years. He attributed the report to state and federal resources, advances in technology, home surveillance systems and a vigilant community.

It’s important to note, these numbers include only crimes that were reported to police.