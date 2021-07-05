x

2020 Census to Include Citizenship Question

WESLACO – The U.S. Department of Commerce made the controversial announcement that the 2020 Census will include the question of citizenship.

President Trump’s re-election campaign endorsed the move saying, asking people if they’re citizens should be common sense.

Census data is supposed to reflect the total population, not just U.S. citizens.

Watch the news clip above for more information.

3 years ago Tuesday, March 27 2018 Mar 27, 2018 Tuesday, March 27, 2018 11:55:22 AM CDT March 27, 2018
