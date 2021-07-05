2020 Census to Include Citizenship Question
WESLACO – The U.S. Department of Commerce made the controversial announcement that the 2020 Census will include the question of citizenship.
President Trump’s re-election campaign endorsed the move saying, asking people if they’re citizens should be common sense.
Census data is supposed to reflect the total population, not just U.S. citizens.
