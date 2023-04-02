x

2020 Census: What That Could Mean For You

Related Story

WESLACO - The 2020 Census is just a few months away and changes could soon come to the valley and the state of Texas. 

Channel 5's John Paul Barajas explains what that could mean for you. 

Watch the video for the full story.

News
2020 Census: What That Could Mean For...
2020 Census: What That Could Mean For You
WESLACO - The 2020 Census is just a few months away and changes could soon come to the valley and... More >>
3 years ago Saturday, January 04 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Saturday, January 04, 2020 6:16:00 PM CST January 04, 2020
Radar
7 Days