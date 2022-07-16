21-year-old stabbing victim dead, police say it is now a homicide investigation

The 21-year-old man from the stabbing incident that happened Sunday morning at a Brownsville apartment complex parking lot has died, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

RELATED: Man stabbed in apartment complex parking lot, Brownsville police investigating

Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Danubio court at around 4:40 a.m.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, a man was bleeding in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The man was stabbed in the neck and knee.

This is now a homicide investigation and there is no information on a possible suspect.

Those with any information are asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-TIPS.