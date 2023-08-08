22 pallets of water donated to Nuevo Leon

A collected drive for water donations in McAllen ended Wednesday with the city receiving 22 pallets of water.

The water will be donated to Monterrey, Nuevo León, as the city and the area surrounding it have been without water for months.

“A lot of people in Nuevo León are going to be thankful for this much-needed water,” McAllen bridge Superintendent Juan Olaguibel said.

The water will be delivered to officials with the Nuevo León government.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of McAllen accepting water donations for Monterrey