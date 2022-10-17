24 In Custody Following Stash House Bust in Escobares
NEAR ROMA – The search is on for the renter of a mobile home in Escobares.
Border Patrol says 24 people in the country illegally were found hidden inside the residence on Monday morning.
We’re told a call about suspicious activity led them to the home.
The case is still under investigation.
Watch the video above for more information.
