25-Year-Old Indicted in Brownsville Fatal Crash

BROWNSVILLE – A Cameron County man was indicted for the death of a teen in early June.

A grand jury indicted Samuel Trejo last week. The 25-year-old was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Police say 18-year-old Michael Rose was killed when, according to authorities, Trejo slammed into his vehicle from behind at a stop light.

A passenger was also injured in the accident.

3 years ago Tuesday, August 14 2018
