25-Year-Old Indicted in Brownsville Fatal Crash
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – A Cameron County man was indicted for the death of a teen in early June.
A grand jury indicted Samuel Trejo last week. The 25-year-old was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Police say 18-year-old Michael Rose was killed when, according to authorities, Trejo slammed into his vehicle from behind at a stop light.
A passenger was also injured in the accident.
News
BROWNSVILLE – A Cameron County man was indicted for the death of a teen in early June. A grand jury... More >>
News Video
-
Mother reacts to La Feria High School coach charged in fatal hit...
-
Palmview family competes in ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight show
-
Family of teen killed in Weslaco crash thanks community for support
-
Remains found in Arroyo identified as missing man, Harlingen police confirms
-
Family of Elsa teen killed in Weslaco crash giving back to community