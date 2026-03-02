2nd annual Southern Roads Walk to Freedom begins in Hidalgo County

On Friday, dozens of people retraced the southern route of the Underground Railroad to Mexico.

The trail goes right through the Rio Grande Valley. People walked 10 miles across Hidalgo County as part of the 2nd annual Walking Southern Roads to Freedom event.

The event retraces the path enslaved African Americans took to Mexico.

"Our two bookend countries were places of refuge for folks who were enslaved and we can't wait again to put our feet in Mexican soil and to know what it might have felt like for them to experience freedom for the first time," Dr. Raymond Howard said.

The walk will continue on Saturday and Sunday. Once the three-day event wraps up, more than 24 miles will have been walked.

