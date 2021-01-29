2nd Contract Awarded to Begin Construction of Border Wall

WESLACO – A second contract has been awarded to begin construction of an eight-mile levee wall system in some parts of Hidalgo County.

On Sunday, Customs and Border Protection awarded $167 million to SLSCO, a company who does construction services for federal, state and local governments.

The RGV-02 project consists of five segments located south of Alamo, Donna, Weslaco, Progreso and Mercedes.

Construction is expected to begin in February.

Funding for the construction derives from CBP’s FY 2018 appropriations budget.