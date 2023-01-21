2nd Suspension Issued for Federally-Indicted Judge Elected to Office
MCALLEN – The state released documents on the latest suspension for an indicted Rio Grande Valley judge.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS learned Rudy Delgado was taken off the bench less than three hours after taking an oath of office.
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued the second suspension Wednesday.
Watch the news clip above for further details.
