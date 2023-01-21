x

2nd Suspension Issued for Federally-Indicted Judge Elected to Office

Related Story

MCALLEN – The state released documents on the latest suspension for an indicted Rio Grande Valley judge.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS learned Rudy Delgado was taken off the bench less than three hours after taking an oath of office.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued the second suspension Wednesday.

Watch the news clip above for further details.

News
Documents over 2nd Suspension of Federally-Indicted Judge...
Documents over 2nd Suspension of Federally-Indicted Judge Released
MCALLEN – The state released documents on the latest suspension for an indicted Rio Grande Valley judge. CHANNEL 5... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 11:04:00 AM CST January 03, 2019
Radar
7 Days