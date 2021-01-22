3,000 Cameron County residents line up for COVID-19 vaccine vouchers despite county instructions

All four Cameron County Commissioners Precinct Warehouses handed out 750 vouchers for Thursday's community clinic at the Los Fresnos Fire and EMS Department.

During a press conference on Tuesday Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr asked residents not to line up overnight for the vaccine vouchers.

Cameron County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Rolando Casas said the county received complaints of elderly people having to wait in line for long periods of time.

"There's no accommodations or restrooms or anything out there for them to use," Casas said. "So that's why we ask them to listen to the instructions we're putting out there."

