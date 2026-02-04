3 Edinburg CISD students detained in connection with reports of possible weapon on campus

Three students have been detained in connection with a lockdown at two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District campuses, according to district spokesperson Lisa Ayala.

Robert Vela High School and Longoria Middle School were placed on a brief lockdown due to an investigation of a possible weapon at the high school, according to a news release.

Ayala said the juveniles were taken into custody by the McAllen Police Department. One juvenile was a student at Robert Vela High School, another was a student at Longoria Middle School, and the third was a student at the Alternative Education Program campus.

Edinburg CISD police officers were already at the high school and investigated the incident immediately but found no weapon on campus, according to the news release.

The release said the lockdowns have since been lifted and classes have resumed their normal schedule. All students and staff are safe.

McAllen police officers are leading the investigation.

Channel 5 News has reached out to the McAllen Police Department for more details; check back for updates.