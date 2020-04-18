$3M Road Project Underway to Facilitate SpaceX

BROWNSVILLE – The SpaceX project is underway in Cameron County and Highway 4, which leads to Boca Chica Beach, is bustling with activity.

New buildings are up and a $3 million road project is underway to pay the way for the rocket launch pad.

Project Foreman Neto Herrera said the shoulder lanes are being deepened from eight to 16 feet of caliche. It’s the only way the road can withstand the weight of rockets that will pass through to get to the SpaceX launch pad on Boca Chica Beach.

TxDOT spokesman Octavio Saenz said it’s a $3 million, 16-mile project expected to be completed in August.

Cameron County Administrator David Garcia said this is the kind of prep work that state and local entities are doing to facilitate SpaceX.

“They’re working with the county on pre-designing the area where they are going to put all of their buildings. They are also working with us to make sure they have all the information we need so when they pull permits, it’ll be a smooth process,” he said.

One communications antenna is already up. A second is set to arrive later this year.

Right now, UTRGV already has an astronomy building partially built near the site. SpaceX, Garcia said, will soon follow with its own buildings.

“They will have an emergency station out there that will be, I think, the first building that they build,” Garcia said.

Besides the property tax breaks and incentives that Cameron County and other entities around the RGV have already offered SpaceX to come to the Valley, Garcia said they’ll continue to do what it takes to stay on target for a 2018 launch.

“Every month we’re going to be on the map,” he said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to SpaceX officials and are waiting to hear back from them on where they are on the project.

Anyone planning on heading out to Boca Chica Beach can expect road closures due to the ongoing construction.

The reconstruction of the shoulder lanes begins a few miles past the U.S. Board Patrol checkpoint on Highway 4. The project started in February and will continue through August.

The Texas Department of Transportation is paying the $3 million.