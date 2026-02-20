3 Roma ISD employees resign in connection with misconduct allegations

Three Roma ISD employees resigned in connection with an investigation into allegations of misconduct toward a student with autism, the district confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The district announced the resignations in a letter addressed to Javier Reyna, the father of the Veterans Memorial Elementary School student identified as JR. The letter notified Reyna of the end of the investigation.

Reyna provided a copy of the letter to Channel 5 News.

The letter said two employees resigned in lieu of termination, and one other employee resigned prior to the start of the investigation.

“Based on the evidence reviewed, the district substantiated that certain employees engaged in inappropriate verbal communications with JR, which did not meet district expectations or professional standards,” the letter stated. “The investigation did not substantiate any findings of inappropriate physical conduct or physical abuse toward JR.”

As previously reported, Reyna said he sent his son to school with a recording device in November after his son complained he was being mistreated.

He said he heard the audio and filed a complaint with Roma ISD.

The letter said the district reviewed 53 hours of audio across 14 different recordings as part of the investigation.

All three employees were reported to the State Board for Educator Certification, according to the letter.

Channel 5 News reached out to the district but was told they do not comment on personnel matters, though Roma ISD did confirm the letter's authenticity.