300 Troops in South Texas, Arizona Deploy to California

WESLACO – Many of the troops who were deployed to South Texas and Arizona have been moved to California for similar work.

In a statement Monday, the U.S. Northern Command explained the 300 who were sent include military police, as well as engineering and logistics troops.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS learned the troops were sent to aid U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the border.

The feds couldn’t give us specifics on how many troops were sent from the Rio Grande Valley.

When asked if more troops can expect to head west, a representative of the North Command told us it depends where CBP requests further assistance.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg has the details.

Watch the video above for more information.