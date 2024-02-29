31 parents are now GED graduates due to PSJA's free program

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District and South Texas College have partnered together to offer parents free courses to further their education.

Through the Parental Engagement Program, parents can sign up online to complete their GED, citizenship and learn a new trade. As of now, 31 parents have graduated with their GED amid the pandemic.

Rosa Zertuche, a GED graduate said she signed up for courses, because she knew that furthering her education would lead to better opportunities for her and her children.

“It’s a proud moment to tell you the truth,” Zertuche said.

