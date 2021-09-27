336 Trailer Tires Stolen from Brownsville Tire Shop
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville police are investigating how and who took 336 trailer tires from a Brownsville tire shop.
Zakia Tire Shop is located on the 6500 block of North Expressway in Brownsville. It has only been in business for about a year.
The owner said the tires were stolen while he was out of the country.
He believes it was a well-thought out plan that may have taken several days to complete.
He’s currently installing security cameras at the shop.
The brand on the tires is “Roadshire.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville police at 546-8477.
News
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville police are investigating how and who took 336 trailer tires from a Brownsville tire shop. Zakia Tire... More >>
News Video
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing stories with emotional impact
-
Valley mother seeks justice after son injured in crash
-
Moderna vaccine trials for children to start soon in Hidalgo County
-
Booster shots now offered at CVS and Walgreens
-
Former bishop of the Diocese of Brownsville dies at 87