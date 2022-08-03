34th RGV Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 class at the Brownsville Events Center tonight.
Tony Guerrero, Larry Caldwell, Gabriel Valdez, Laura Vasquez, David Longhofer, Albert Ochoa, David Solis, and Richard Thompson make up the 2022 hall of fame class.
It's a list that features five athletes, three coaches, and one sports official.
Click on the video for more from the ceremony.
News
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 class at the Brownsville Events Center tonight. ... More >>
News Video
-
Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death for Edinburg 4-month-old
-
Fourth suspect in Brownsville kidnapping arrested
-
McAllen police searching for man accused of sexual assault
-
Sheriff: Monte Alto homeowner shoots man who displayed knife, investigation underway
-
City of Primera to distribute water bottles