34th RGV Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 class at the Brownsville Events Center tonight.

Tony Guerrero, Larry Caldwell, Gabriel Valdez, Laura Vasquez, David Longhofer, Albert Ochoa, David Solis, and Richard Thompson make up the 2022 hall of fame class.

It's a list that features five athletes, three coaches, and one sports official.

Click on the video for more from the ceremony.