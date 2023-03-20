37-Year-Old Linked to Murder near Edinburg Charged
EDINBURG – A 37-year-old man is charged in the murder of a Santa Rosa man.
Juan David Garcia is charged with capital murder. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the motive behind the death of Anastacio Rocha, 37, was drugs.
Rocha’s body was found inside his car at the intersection of Big 5 and Gladiola roads near Edinburg earlier this week.
He was found shot in the head.
Investigators said they believe Rocha wasn’t killed at the scene.
One other person of interest, who investigators said confessed to being involved in the murder, was taken into custody.
Police said more arrests are possible.
Anyone with information can call 383-8114.
