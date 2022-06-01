x

39 more people test positive for the coronavirus in Willacy County

Related Story

Willacy County on Friday announced that 39 more people — including 23 inmates at the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility — had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 39 new cases bring the total number of cases in Willacy County to 207 since the pandemic started.

Willacy County announced the test results in a news release.

News
39 more people test positive for the...
39 more people test positive for the coronavirus in Willacy County
Willacy County on Friday announced that 39 more people — including 23 inmates at the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility... More >>
1 year ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 11:33:00 AM CDT July 03, 2020
Radar
7 Days