3rd Arrest in Hidalgo Co. for Voter Fraud

EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County District Attorney says a total of three people have been arrested for voter fraud.

The investigation on voter fraud is connected to the city of Edinburg election that took place Nov. 2017.

Vela Saenz, 41, and Jose Antonio Vela, 27, went before a judge Wednesday. They're charged with illegal voting and lying on a voter application, respectively.

Another person is also facing charges but hasn't been arraigned yet.

Texas Attorney General, Texas Rangers and the Hidalgo County DA's Office are involved in the investigation.

