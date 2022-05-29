4 arrested in connection to ‘credible threat’ at Donna ISD

Four people were arrested in connection to a threat investigation that shut down the Donna Independent School District for the rest of the week.

Among those arrested were two 17-year-old students with the district, who were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Nathaniel Montelongo and Barbarito Pantoja were arrested Tuesday in connection to what the Donna ISD police chief said was an attempt of physical violence at the district.

A judge set their bond at $750,000 each.

Two other minors arrested in connection to the case are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, May 31.

“We stopped an act of physical violence and harm among our students - we stopped that attempt,” Donna ISD police Chief Don Crist said, adding that further details would be released at a later time.

In a statement, the district announced Wednesday night that due to a “credible threat of violence,” classes will be canceled through Tuesday, May 31 and staff will work from home.

The FBI, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and the police departments for the cities of McAllen, Edinburg and Pharr assisted in the investigation.