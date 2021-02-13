x

4 People Charged in Drug Trafficking Operation

WESLACO – Four people from the Rio Grande Valley are going to prison after admitting to their roles in a drug trafficking operation.

Efrain Cisneros-Reyes, 37, Mayra Alejandra Cervantes, 27, Norma Argelia Ramirez, 43, of McAllen and Gabriela Martinez, 34, of Mission are charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine.

Investigators identified them as leaders of a criminal organization that trafficked 100 kilos of cocaine and $1 million.

